Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,297 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. 839,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.77 and a 200-day moving average of $331.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

