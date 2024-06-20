Bank of America Raises ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $180.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 99.48.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 174.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of 106.52. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 177.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

