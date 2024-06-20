Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 43101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$31.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
