AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 12,250,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,386,695. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

