Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $17.80

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,262. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

