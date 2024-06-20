AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Stock Up 6.9 %

POWW opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. AMMO has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Get AMMO alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMMO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AMMO by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.