American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Down 5.6%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 3,111,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,490,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

