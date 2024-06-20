Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Amarin Stock Performance
AMRN opened at $0.73 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.98.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
