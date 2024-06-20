Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $331,653. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

