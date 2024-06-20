Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $39.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00042642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,428,761 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

