Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 410,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,456. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

