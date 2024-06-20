Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 2,059 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

AGCO Trading Down 0.8 %

AGCO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 201,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

