Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. 285,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

