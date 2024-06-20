Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3.93 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00075914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010731 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

