Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,231. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $325,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.