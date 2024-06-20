AGCO Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

