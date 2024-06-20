Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $1.41 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $41,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

