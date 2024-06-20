aelf Price Down 19.8% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $272.96 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

