Adirondack Trust Co. Has $4.91 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

