Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 169,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 79,155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,705. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

