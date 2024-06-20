abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $804.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.22), with a volume of 50320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.09).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £417.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 745.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 688.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

