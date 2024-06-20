Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,137,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,024,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ABT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

