4,618 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.24. 1,394,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

