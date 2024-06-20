2,002 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,703,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

