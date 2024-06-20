194 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $951.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.91.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

