ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $474,623.97

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $474,623.97 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.