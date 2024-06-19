Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.76 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $327.92 million and $45.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $20.08 or 0.00030918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

