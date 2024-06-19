Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 27th

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,704. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.
About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF
