Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 27th

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,704. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

