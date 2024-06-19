Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

NFLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $22.73.

The Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of bonds. The portfolio managers can invest in domestic, international and emerging market bonds, USD- or non-USD denominated, investment grade or high yield and in any sector.

