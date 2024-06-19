Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:NFLT)

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
NFLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $22.73.
