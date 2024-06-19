Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. 201,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

