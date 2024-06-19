Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $21.71.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

