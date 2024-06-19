Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $21.71.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.