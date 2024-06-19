Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.