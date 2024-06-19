Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Plans Dividend of $0.46

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.