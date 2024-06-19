Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.33.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

