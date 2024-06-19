United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Increases Dividend to GBX 33.19 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UU stock opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.89) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,039.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.24. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The company has a market cap of £6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,339.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clare Hayward purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,357.05). Insiders have bought 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

