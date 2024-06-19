United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,745.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $8,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

