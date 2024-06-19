Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $117.40 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

