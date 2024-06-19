Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,695. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

