Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.49. The company had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,636. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

