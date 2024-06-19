Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,311,062. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

