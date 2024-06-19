Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sony Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sony Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,765. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

