Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 3,919,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,640. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

