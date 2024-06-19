Theta Fuel Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $451.57 million and $11.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00041273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,585,641,041 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

