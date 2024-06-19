The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,376. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

