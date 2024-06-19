The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 156.7% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 91.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,171,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 1,089,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

