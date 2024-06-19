Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON TEM opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.32. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 140.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.40 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Insider Transactions at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In related news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 13,000 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,540 ($26,099.11). Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

