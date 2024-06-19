Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $470.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $470.83.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $386.37 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.76.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
