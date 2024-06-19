Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.