Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

