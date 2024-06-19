Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

